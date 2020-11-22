Solar-Powered Light Tower Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Solar-Powered Light Tower Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Solar-Powered Light Tower:

The Solar-Powered Light Tower market revenue was 4748 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 6496 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.36% during 2020-2025. Solar-Powered Light Tower provides lighting for remote areas and construction sites. These lighthouses are charged using solar panels

Major players covered in this report:

JCB

GTGT

AllightSykes

Generac

Doosan Portable Power

Ocean’s King

Wacker Neuson

Powerbaby

Ishikawa

Pramac

Hangzhou Mobow

Wanco

Allmand

Yanmar

Terex

Zhenghui

XuSheng Illumination

Multiquip

Atlas Copco

Solar-Powered Light Tower Market by Types:

Metal Halide Lamps

Electrodeless Lamps

LED Lamps

Solar-Powered Light Tower Market by Applications:

Road and Bridge Construction

Emergency and Disaster Relief

Oil and Gas Work

Mining

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

