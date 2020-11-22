Global Explosives Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Explosives Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Explosives industry.

About Explosives:

The Explosives market revenue was 24717 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 32560 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in this report:

Solar Industries India

AEL Mining Services

Alliant Techsystems

Chemring Group

EPC Group

Incitec Pivot

Sasol Limited

Hanwha Corp

LSB Industries

Orica Mining Services

Maxam Corp

AECI Group

Titanobel SAS

ENAEX

Pyro Company Fireworks

Austin Powder Company

Explosives Market by Types:

Blasting agents

Propellants

Pyrotechnics

Others

Explosives Market by Applications:

Mining

Construction

Military

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Explosives Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Explosives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Explosives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Explosives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Explosives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Explosives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Explosives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Explosives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Explosives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Explosives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Explosives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Explosives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

