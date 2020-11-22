Precast Construction Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “Precast Construction Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Precast Construction industry.

About Precast Construction:

The Precast Construction market revenue was 103783 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 128690 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.65% during 2020-2025. Precast construction is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold or “form” in the construction of structures or buildings where most of the structural components are standard and made in plants located away from the construction site. They are then transported to the site for installation. Precast construction involves mass production of components and hence offers several advantages, such as optimum time management, increased efficiency, consistent quality and cost effectiveness.

Major players covered in this report:

Laing O’Rourke

Balfour beatty Plc

Bouygues construction

Julius berger nigeria Plc

ACS Group

CSCEC

Red sea housing services

Skanska

Bechtel

Granite Construction

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Taisei corporation

Daiwa House Group

Kiewit corporation

Komatsu Ltd

VINCI

Precast Construction Market by Types:

Modular Constructions

Manufactured Homes

Precast Construction Market by Applications:

Non-residential

Residential

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Precast Construction Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Precast Construction Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Precast Construction Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Precast Construction (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Precast Construction Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Precast Construction (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Precast Construction Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Precast Construction (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Precast Construction Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

