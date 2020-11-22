Categories
Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS)

Global “Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS):

  • Identity and access management-as-a-service (IDaaS) is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution and service, which is deployed in enterprises for security systems.
  • Based on the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Exostar
  • OneLogin
  • CA Technologies
  • Salesforce
  • Bitium
  • Ping Identity
  • Google
  • Oracle
  • Microsoft
  • Centrify
  • IBM
  • Okta

    Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market by Types:

  • Customized Service
  • Standardized Service

    Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market by Applications:

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Telecom
  • Public sector
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

