NoSQL Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The "NoSQL Market" size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly.

About NoSQL:

NoSQL is a non-relational database that stores and accesses data using key-values. Instead of storing data in rows and columns like a traditional database, a NoSQL DBMS stores each item individually with a unique key. Additionally, a NoSQL database does not require a structured schema that defines each table and the related columns. This provides a much more flexible approach to storing data than a relational database.

this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Major players covered in this report:

SAP

MarkLogic

IBM Cloudant

MongoDB

Redis

MongoLab

Amazon Web Services

Basho Technologies

Google

MapR Technologies

Couchbase

AranogoDB

DataStax

Aerospike

Apache

CloudDB

Oracle

RavenDB

Neo4j

NoSQL Market by Types:

Key-Value Store

Document Databases

Column Based Stores

Graph Database NoSQL Market by Applications:

Retail

Online gaming

IT

Social network development

Web applications management

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Education