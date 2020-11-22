Energy-Efficient Windows Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Energy-Efficient Windows Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Energy-Efficient Windows:

Energy-efficient windows are windows that reduce heat loss and provide energy savings by keeping the room temperature at an ambient level. Windows provide light, warmth, and ventilation to our homes. However, windows negatively affect the energy efficiency at homes. To reduce energy consumption, energy-efficient windows can be installed and in times of budget strain, existing windows can be improved using energy-efficient measures. Energy-efficient windows help in minimizing heating, cooling, and lightening costs.

Major players covered in this report:

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

YKK AP, Inc.

PGT, Inc.

Associated Materials LLC

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

VKR Holding A/S

Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group)

Builders Firstsource, Inc.

Deceuninck NV

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc.

Drew Industries Incorporated

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Schott AG

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Energy-Efficient Windows Market by Types:

Wood

vinyl

Fiberglass

Energy-Efficient Windows Market by Applications:

Residential New Construction

Residential Replacement

Commercial New Construction