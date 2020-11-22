Categories
Statistical Analysis Software Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Statistical Analysis Software

The “Statistical Analysis Software Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Statistical Analysis Software industry.

About Statistical Analysis Software:

  • The Statistical Analysis Software market revenue was 5835 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 9005 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025. This type of software is mainly used for more professional data analysis and mining, especially in the banking, finance, and insurance industries. Including statistical analysis, some basic applications around statistical knowledge, including descriptive statistics, analysis of variance, factor analysis, principal component analysis, basic regression, distribution testing, and so on.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • StataCorp
  • The MathWorks
  • IBM
  • Alteryx
  • Plug＆Score
  • TIBCO Software
  • Qlik
  • SAS Institute
  • MaxStat Software
  • Minitab

    Statistical Analysis Software Market by Types:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

    • Statistical Analysis Software Market by Applications:

  • Education
  • Market Research
  • Healthcare
  • Non-profit Organizations (NGO)
  • Government
  • Finance
  • Industrial

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

