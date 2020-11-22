GPU Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global “GPU Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About GPU:

Graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing. Their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose central processing units (CPUs) for algorithms that process large blocks of data in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card or embedded on the motherboard.

Based on the GPU market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Major players covered in this report:

Sony Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

3DLabs Inc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Vivante Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM

Imagination Technologies Ltd. GPU Market by Types:

Dedicated

Integrated

Hybrid GPU Market by Applications:

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment