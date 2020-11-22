Laureth-23 Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2020-2025

The Laureth-23 Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Laureth-23 Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Laureth-23 is a high HLB emulsifier used in oil-in-water emulsions. Laureth-23 finds use in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products as a surfactant, emulsifier and solubilizer. It is particularly useful in some formulations in light of its chemical inertness to hydrolytic decomposition.

Laureth-23 is a nonionic surfactant prepared from lauryl alcohol and 23 moles of ethylene oxide. Laureth-23 contains an average of 23 repeating ethylene oxide units. Small amounts of 1,4-dioxane, a by-product of ethoxylation, may be found in Laureth-23. The potential presence of this material is well known and can be controlled through purification steps to remove it. Our product has been purified and contains no 1,4-dioxane (0 ppm).

RITA Corporation

Comercial QuÃÆÂ­mica MassÃÆÂ³

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Global Seven (Ethox Chemicals)

Evonik

Huntsman

ErcaWilmar

Croda

Protameen Chemicals

Lamberti

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

BASF

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Paste

Flakes

Others

Cosmetic

Drug

Other