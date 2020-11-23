Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems industry.

Thermal treatment air filtration is a method of filtering exhaust gases generated by various industrial processes. The exhaust gases are heated to a very high temperature in the oxidizing chamber, thus breaking the bond between polluting compounds. The compounds then mix with the oxygen present in the chamber to form CO2 and H2O. It is suitable for removing hazardous airborne pollutants, VOCs, and other toxic chemicals from the industrial air stream. This technique can purify the industrial air stream to purity levels of up to 99.5%.

Major players covered in this report:

CTP

Eisenmann

Bayeco

Perceptive Industries

ZEECO

Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC

Dürr AG

The CMM Group

Catalytic Products International (CPI)

Fives

JOHN ZINK COMPANY

Glenro

CECO Environmental

Pollution Systems

Process Combustion Corporation

APC Technologies

Honeywell International

Anguil Environmental

CEC-ricm

Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems Market by Types:

Thermal Oxidizer

Catalytic Oxidizer

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer

Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems Market by Applications:

Auto Industry

Chemical Industry

Coating & Printing Industry

Electronics Industry