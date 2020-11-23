ETO Sterilization Equipment Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “ETO Sterilization Equipment Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the ETO Sterilization Equipment industry.

About ETO Sterilization Equipment:

The ETO Sterilization Equipment market revenue was 44 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 54 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025. Ethylene oxide (also known as EO or EtO) processing is widely used for the sterilization of healthcare devices and instruments. The process involves exposing products to ethylene oxide gas under vacuum in a sealed chamber.

Major players covered in this report:

3M

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Tuttnauer Company

Röchling

Steris

Cosmed Group

Cantel Medical Corp.

Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Anguil

Andersen Products, Inc.

DuPont

Sterile Technologies, Inc.

Sterigenics

Advanced Sterilization Products

ETO Sterilization Equipment Market by Types:

Medical Consumable

Medical Equipment

ETO Sterilization Equipment Market by Applications:

Injection Molding

Printing

Assembly Syringes and Needles

Blister Packing

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

