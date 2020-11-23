Categories
Global Freight Forwarding Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Freight Forwarding

The “Freight Forwarding Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Freight Forwarding industry.

About Freight Forwarding:

  • Freight forwarders are intermediary agents that organize the safe, economical and efficient storage and transportation of goods for industries from manufacturers to the final point of distribution. They have long-term contracts with shippers, airline carriers, and road and rail freight operators for the movement of cargo.
  • Based on the Freight Forwarding market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Agility Global Integrated Logistics
  • Yusen Logistics
  • Expeditors International
  • Deutsche Post
  • C.H. Robinson
  • DAMCO
  • Kerry Logistics
  • UPS Supply Chain Solutions
  • Kuehne + Nagel International
  • Logwin
  • Toll Holdings
  • Panalpina Welttransport (Holding)
  • BDP International
  • Sinotrans
  • DB Schenker
  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
  • DSV
  • SDV
  • UTi Worldwide
  • CEVA Logistics
  • Geodis
  • Sankyu
  • Nippon Express

    Freight Forwarding Market by Types:

  • Packaging
  • Documentation
  • Transportation and warehousing
  • VAS (Value-added services)

    Freight Forwarding Market by Applications:

  • Ships
  • Aircraft
  • Trucks
  • Railroads

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Freight Forwarding Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Freight Forwarding Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Freight Forwarding Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Freight Forwarding (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Freight Forwarding (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Freight Forwarding Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Freight Forwarding Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Freight Forwarding (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

