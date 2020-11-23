Impact of Existing and Emerging Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) Market Trends 2020-2028

Latest released the research study on Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Vacuum induction melting (VIM) utilizes electric currents to melt metal within a vacuum. The first prototype was developed in 1920. Induction heating induces eddy currents within conductors. Eddy currents create heating effects to melt the metal. Vacuum induction melting has been used in both the aerospace and nuclear industries.

The global well-known brands in Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM)

market include ALD Vacuum Technologies(17.03%) , ULVAC(9.67%) , ECM(5.97%) , Secowarwick(5.69%) , Inductotherm Group (Consarc)(4.68%) , OTTO Junker GmbH(4.24%), PVA IVS GmbH(3.70%) , HHV(2.07%) , Therelek(1.81%) , Shenyang Jinyan(1.50%) , Hengjin(1.46%) , SIMUWU(1.22%) , Topcast(0.77%) , Ecco High Frequency(0.57%) and Others(39.63%).

Based on the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) application, the market is sub-segmented into Aerospace, Military, Electronics, Power Engineering, etc.

In terms of types, all Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) can be divided into Below 100 Kg, 100Kg – 500Kg and Above 500Kg.

On basis of geography, the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) is manufactured in India, North America, Europe and Japan.

The global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) market size is projected to reach US$ 119.1 million by 2026, from US$ 96.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

Analyst at Beathan Reports have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Further, the report acknowledges that in these growing and promptly enhancing market circumstances, the most recent advertising and marketing details are very important to determine the performance in the forecast period and make essential choices for profitability and growth of the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) . In addition, the report encompasses an array of factors that impact the growth of the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace (VIM) in the forecast period. Further, this specific analysis also determines the impact on the individual segments of the market.

Below 100 Kg

100Kg – 500Kg

Above 500Kg

By Application:

Aerospace

Military

Electronics

Power Engineering

Other

