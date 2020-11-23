Greenhouse Film – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Greenhouse Film Market is expected to reach $18.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Greenhouse Film Market include Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd, Central Worldwide Co. Ltd, CharuAgroplast Private Limited, Essen Multipack, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FarmTek, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, Lumite Inc., Polifilm Group, Berry Global, BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, RPC BPI Group, Plastika Kritis S.A., and RKW Hyplast NV.

Some of the factors such as increase in the area for greenhouse-protected cultivation and increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops are the major factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of installation is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/greenhouse-film-market/request-sample

Greenhouse films are used to cover the frame of crops which are cultivated in the greenhouse. It provides the protection of crops from adverse weather conditions and suitable farming conditions. It protects from the weather condition such as heavy rain, strong wind, fluctuating temperature, and snow. The selection of film is based on the area where crops are cultivated and its weather requirement.

Based on the type, the Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to manufacture thin films, general-purpose films, and high-barrier films. The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/greenhouse-film-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising population and it has improved the command for food, thus exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the most important producer and customer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/greenhouse-film-market

Thicknesses Covered:

• 80 to 150 Microns

• 150 to 200 Microns

• More Than 200 Microns

Resin Types Covered:

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Ethylene-butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Widths Covered:

• 4.5 Meters

• 5.5 Meters

• 7 Meters

• 9 Meters

• Other Widths

Applications Covered:

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Vegetables

• Fruits

• Flowers & Ornamentals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

om