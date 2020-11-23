India Aerospace & Defense Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2024

One of most profound factors driving the growth of India aerospace & defense market is the extensive number of initiatives undertaken by the Indian government. The government’s decision taken a few years before, for instance, to increase the FDI limit from 26% to 49% in the defense sector, is remnant of the fact that India aerospace & defense market represents a vital sector in the national landscape. The raise in the FDI limit had apparently permitted foreign institutional investors, venture capital organizations, and foreign portfolio investors to make maximum capital investments up to 24% in defense firms thereon.

With the ample availability of a highly-skilled workforce and the ‘Make in India’ initiative gaining greater prominence across the country, Indian firms are expected to play a vital role in the aerospace & defense value chain comprising research & development, training, production, quality control, and maintenance, which would further transform India aerospace & defense industry outlook.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2113

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking to improve its surveillance abilities by adopting new and advanced airborne warning & control systems. The military arm intends to strengthen its tactical and strategic lift capabilities by acquiring new transport fleets and fighter platforms.

In 2016, the Indian government signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets worth Rs 59,000 crore. Evidently, in 2020, the first batch of five Rafale aircraft was handed to the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be a part of the 17 Squadron at Ambala Air Force Station.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the India Aerospace & Defense Market. They are as follows:

Developer & Manufacturer Profiles, ADT LLC, ASSA ABLOY Group, Auto Clear LLC, Axis Communications, BOSCH Security Systems, Brivo Systems, LLC., Fisher Research Laboratory, FLIR Systems, Inc., Frontier Pitts, Ltd., Future Fibre Technologies, G4S PLC, Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, MilliVision Technologies, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., OT-Morpho, RedXDefense LLC, Scanna MSC Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, SDMS Security Products UK Ltd., Smiths Detection LLC, Thales Group, Vanderbilt Industries LLC, Victoria Alarm Services Ltd., Westminster Group PLC, Zod Security,

Rising social unrest among the country could stimulate the demand for advanced defense equipment in homeland security. The federal authorities are planning to leverage the capacities of the IT and private engineering & design sector of the country to fulfill national homeland security demands.

The government has undertaken various projects such as border infiltration, counter terrorism, critical infrastructure security, maritime security, police modernization, intelligence and safe city surveillance to enhance the security of the nation.Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2113

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Security

4.1 India aerospace & defense share, by security, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Aerospace & defense market share by security, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Cyber security

4.3.1 Cyber security market size, 2013 – 2024

4.4 Border security

4.4.1 Border security market size, 2013 – 2024

4.5 Homeland security

4.5.1 Homeland security market size, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Service

5.1 India aerospace & defense share, by service, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Aerospace & defense market share by service, 2013 – 2024

5.3 MRO

5.3.1 MRO services market size, 2013 – 2024

5.4 MTS

5.4.1 MTS services market size, 2013 – 2024

5.5 Logistics

5.5.1 Logistics services market size, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Application

6.1 India aerospace & defense market share, by application, 2016 & 2024

6.2 Aerospace & defense market share by application, 2013 – 2024

6.3 Land

6.3.1 Land solutions market size, 2013 – 2024

6.4 Air

6.4.1 Air solutions market size, 2013 – 2024

6.5 Sea

6.5.1 Sea solutions market size, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/india-aerospace-defense-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]