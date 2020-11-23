Tactical Communications Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

General Dynamics’ latest innovations at Rhode Island quite vividly portray the firm’s powerful stance in tactical communications market. The demonstration, held in the third quarter of 2017, witnessed General Dynamics, a major aerospace & defense company partaking in U.S. tactical communications market share, exhibiting its ability to command, connect & control bluefin robotics UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) and third-party UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicles) with a simulated submarine combat control center ashore via STAPLS (stackable air-powered launch system) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

The principal goal of the firm was to offer novel solutions to the two-way communications problems occurring underwater. Experts claim General Dynamics’ move to have quite an impact on the competitive spectrum of tactical communications industry, given that other companies would be emboldened to brainstorm an even more innovative range of solutions.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2069

Several countries around the world are initiating supportive regulations to safeguard their workforce from physical injuries like hearing loss. For example, in the UK, the “Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005” ensures protection of worker’s hearing from loud sounds and noise levels. According to the norm, employers are prohibited to expose their employees to an environment that has more than 87 dB noise levels.

In military operations, interference of ambient noise could hamper the smooth flow of information, jeopardize the goal of the mission. Companies manufacturing tactical communication devices are taking part in active R&D activities to enhance the quality of their device in order to tackle these types of issues. Citing an instance, Systematic Inc. developed the SitaWare Tactical Communication software that simplifies data transfer over tactical radios, availing commanders at the tactical edge to easily communicate vital battle information with community of interest.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Tactical Communications Market. They are as follows:

American Science and Engineering, Inc, Auto Clear LLC, Axis Communications, BOSCH Security Systems, CEIA, Fisher Research Laboratory, FLIR Systems, G4S PLC, Hitachi Ltd, IBM Corporation, L-3Communications Security & Detection Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MilliVision Technologies, OSI Systems, Inc., RedXDefense LLC, Safran Identity and Security SAS, Scanna MSC Ltd, Siemens AG, Smiths Detection LLC, Thales Group, Westminster Group PLC

Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative ground for tactical communication companies owing to the rapid growth of the manufacturing and industrial sector, especially across China and India. The region has a rich presence of low-cost raw materials and labor, making it ideal for 3PL and outsourced manufacturing activities.

There is a high demand for tactical communication equipment in power plants, oil refineries, can manufacturing and automotive manufacturing companies to facilitate effective communication between employees.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2069

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Tactical Communications Market, By Product

4.1. Global tactical communications market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Headsets

4.2.1. Headsets market, by region, 2013-2024

4.3. PMR

4.3.1. PMRs market, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. Tactical Communications Market, By Application

5.1. Global tactical communications market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Industrial

5.2.1. Industrial application market, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. Aviation

5.3.1. Aviation application market, by region, 2013-2024

5.4. Construction

5.4.1. Construction application market, by region, 2013-2024

5.5. Public safety

5.5.1. Public safety application market, by region, 2013-2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/tactical-communications-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]