Biometrics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Increasing adoption of technology in the security vertical and the confluence of organizations to meet authentication standards has added a renewed dynamism to biometrics market. With the biometrics technology having marked its presence across the security landscape, it is now rapidly penetrating its way into consumer, government, and industrial systems. Based on the concept of statistical analysis of biological data, the biometrics technology is proclaimed to be less prone to cybercrimes and hacking.

Recently, Mexico’s National Banking and Security Commission has announced a new regulation in the country that would require all the banks to deploy fingerprint scanners for the clients by 2018. Another instance is of FacePhi Biometria, where the company is seen signing deals to bring its selfie-based authentication system especially in the financial sector. Similar moves are likely to materialize in the coming years, in turn, propelling biometrics industry size.

These systems evaluates unique biological traits to provide individual authentication, which is mainly possible via fingerprint identification, voice recognition, signature verification and hand geometry. It is considered to be more reliable in terms of authentication as compared to physical devices and numeric codes. In order to provide improved individual identification and security, numerous technologies like pattern recognition, readers, hardware, image & signal processing and sensors are incorporated in biometrics systems.

Apart from meeting increasing demand, firms operating in the biometrics market are adding new features to their products to enhance overall user identification and privacy. For example, in 2018, leading face recognition platform for retail and public safety, FaceFirst announced the launch of Mask-ID, a new privacy feature which helps in maintaining anonymity within face recognition systems. Adoption of non-AFIS in workforce management and cashless vending, as well as the robust use of biometrics in the banking & finance industry could impel market size.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Biometrics Market. They are as follows:

3M, Bose Corporation, CeoTronics, David Clark Inc, FreeLinc Technologies Inc, INVISIO Communications, Marlborough Communications Limited, Motorola Solutions, Tactical Command Industries, Savox Communications, Sepura, Silynx Communications, TEA Headsets

North America biometrics market is expected to register about 20% CAGR over the forecast period owing to favorable government rules and regulations. The Next Generation Identification (NGI) Program in the U.S. focuses on utilizing palm print, facial recognition and fingerprint that gives a repository of a criminal. Growing presence of renowned industry players that are engaged is new product development initiatives may support North America biometrics market expansion.

