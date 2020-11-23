3D Scanning Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2024

One of the most prominent 3D scanning market giants, FARO, has recently announced the release of the FARO FocusS 70, touted to be one of the most notable products of this organization in the laser scanner portfolio. The product is apparently quite accurate, and the short-range products are principally designed for professionals in the engineering, architecture, product design, construction, and public safety forensics sectors. FARO has been continuously improving its process portfolio and technologies to sustain its position in the competitive 3D scanning industry.

Recently, Faro also introduced the next-generation FaroArm in the market, endowed with user-friendly features, superior durability and portability. The ongoing developments in 3D scanning equipment manufacturing are likely to attract more consumers, which may favorably influence 3D scanning industry share. As per business estimates, in 2016, 3D scanning market collected a revenue of USD 3 billion.

The gaming sector in the entertainment industry is increasingly adopting 3D scanning devices. In 2015, FIFA used the 3D scanning technology to capture information about the stadium and the faces of the players. Use of character doubles that are created using this technology is on a rise. The ability to quickly create replicas with high accuracy in comparison to modelling from photographs will advocate technology adoption.

Considering the demand from the entertainment sector, manufacturers are developing specialized products and solutions. In 2019, Artec 3D, a leading developer and manufacturer of professional 3D software and hardware, introduced the fully automated Artec Turntable, its intelligent rotating platform for 3D scanning small objects.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the 3D Scanning Market. They are as follows:

3M Cogent, BIO-key International, CMI Time Management, David-Link, EyeVerify, FaceFirst, Green Bit Biometric Systems, Iris ID, Lockheed Martin, MorphoTrust, NEC Corporation, Pradotec, Smartmatic, ViRDI, ZKTeco

North America 3D scanning market size is likely to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to robust technology application in the automobile as well as construction sector. There are high growth opportunities for manufacturers that make customized 3D products and solutions. Technology providers and manufacturers in the region are focusing on enhancing their business landscape in order to gain a competitive edge over other firms. These factors could drive the demand for 3D scanning devices in the region.

