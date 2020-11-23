India POS Terminals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2024

The paucity of currency as an aftermath of demonetization has led to a surge in India POS terminals market demand. The need for infrastructure supporting the use of debit and credit card payments has risen exponentially, due to cash crunch. The effects of demonetization have instantly generated demand for POS machines as the country witnessed a seismic shift from offline transactions to digital transactions.

The massive opportunities engendered by this status have significantly attracted several industry players to offer best solutions with competitive pricing. Verifone, PAX Technology, and Ingenico are the major players utilizing the huge untapped potential in the country. Mswipe, one of the key players of India POS terminals has also created great buzz by announcing its proposal to deploy more than 50 thousand mPOS by the end of 2017.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1844

Mobile POS terminals are experiencing large-scale adoption across restaurants, hospitality and retail sectors owing to rising need to facilitate payment from different locations. These devices offer remarkable features like enhanced productivity, streamlined operations, secure payment transactions and service efficiency to all kinds of businesses.

Connected POS terminals are witnessing heavy usage in India due to its tremendous advantages like free floor space, minimized customer waiting time and enhanced security. These machines are observing heavy adoption from small enterprises across restaurants and retail as the technology becomes more approachable and affordable.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the India POS Terminals Market. They are as follows:

D Digital Corp, D Systems, Autodesk Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, NextEngine Inc., ShapeGrabber, Topcon Corporation, Trimble

The India Point of Sale (POS) terminals market could witness significant growth on account of increasing digitalization across the country’s financial sector. The demonetization movement, which was intended to curb black money, has propelled the practice of digital transactions and the need for platforms that support e-wallets, cards and bank transfers.

Card transactions using POS terminals have risen to 60% after the demonetization drive, twice the rate (30%) recorded in 2016. In a bid to maintain this progressive rise in digital transactions, the Reserve Bank of India has offered a substantial cut in Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on transactions from debit cards.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1844

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 India POS Terminals Market, By Product

4.1 India POS Terminals share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Mobile

4.2.1 India mobile POS terminals, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Fixed

4.3.1 India fixed POS terminals, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 India POS Terminals Market, By Service

5.1 India POS terminals share by service, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Professional Services

5.2.1 India POS terminals demand from professional services, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3 Support & Maintenance

5.3.1 India POS terminals demand from support & maintenance, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4 Training

5.4.1 India POS terminals demand from training, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 India POS Terminals Market, By Component

6.1 India POS terminals share by component, 2016 & 2024

6.2 Software

6.2.1 India POS terminals demand from software, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 India POS terminals market demand from hardware, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.4 Services

6.4.1 India POS terminals market demand from services, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 7 India POS Terminals Market, By Functionality

7.1 India POS terminals market share by functionality, 2016 & 2024

7.2 Connected

7.2.1 India connected POS terminals market, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.3 Standalone

7.3.1 India standalone POS terminals, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/india-point-of-sale-pos-terminal-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]