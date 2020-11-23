Global Electric Household Appliances Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

Electric household appliances market is witnessing a substantial influx of high-priced appliances with advanced features that are designed to reduce human work and provide superior home care. The worldwide electric household appliances industry players are emphasizing on developing smart and automatic devices by integrating electronics with intelligent sensors and machine programming.

Smart electric household appliances have already become a necessity for most of the households and can aptly be termed under the common saying “Home is where the smart is”. The global electric household appliances market is forecast to show strong growth prospects, as consumers have become more affluent and their choice of appliances have also become more sophisticated.

Government organizations are trying to raise awareness among consumers regarding CO2 emissions and the benefits of adopting energy efficient electronic appliances. Government and regulatory authorities are edging towards appliances that consume less energy. Minimum energy standards and energy labeling is helping consumers to incorporate smart devices, further boosting industry growth.

However, new federal regulations imposed on electronic appliance manufacturers could impede market growth. In 2019, the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said that new energy labeling rules, that will come into effect from January 2020, will make production of 5-star rated refrigerators costlier by around $81 (up to Rs. 6000).

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Electric Household Appliances Market. They are as follows:

AB Electrolux, General Electric, Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Siemens AG, Tiger Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, V-Guard, Walton Group, Whirlpool Corporation

The U.S electric household appliances market is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to high per capita income, rising urbanization and robust demand for energy efficient appliances. There is a growing inclination towards smart connected appliances which are more user-friendly and convenient for consumers. Rising awareness regarding home automation will fuel regional market .

