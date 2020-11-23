Outsourced Customer Care Services Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

In a bid to concentrate on their core competencies, renowned firms have been outsourcing their operations. Outsourced customer care services market is expected to carve a profitable growth graph subject to this very factor. As per statistics, this market is anticipated to cross USD 110 billion by 2024, with a CAGR projection of 6% over 2017-2024.

Outsourcing services provides several benefits to the firm, including improved operational flexibility, lowered overhead costs, and an elevated level of assured services. Of late, the demand for mobility services on a multitude of platforms have been increasing, which will further drive outsourced customer care services industry over the years ahead.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/126

The outsourced customer care services market is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years owing to increasing demand for customer support services via non-voice mediums. The need to offer support and resolve customer queries related to purchased products and services has led businesses to adopt outsourced customer relationship management (CRM) services.

Companies are shifting their focus on organizational core competencies, outsourcing personalized and customized customer communications. Pre-sales and post sales services are also being outsourced in order to lessen the load of customer relationship handling.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Outsourced Customer Care Services Market. They are as follows:

Accenture, Aegis, Alorica, Amdocs, Convergys Corporation, Expert Global Solutions, Infosys, Sitel Worldwide Corporation, SPi Global, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises, Synnex Corporation, Teleperformance, TeleTech Holdings Inc., Transcom Worldwide, West Corporation

The demand for customer interaction tools and services is soaring in the outsourced customer care services market. Rise in the use of customer-centric activities such as marketing and sales, technical support, telephones, social media, e-mails and help desk via instant messaging has availed this growth. The CRM technology hosting segment is also projected to grow considerably owing to offered benefits like cost reduction and specialization of services for companies.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/126

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Outsourced Customer Care Services Market, by Service

4.1 Global outsourced customer care services market share by service, 2016 & 2024

4.2 CRM technology hosting

4.2.1 CRM technology hosting market, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 CRM technology hosting market, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Fulfillment/Logistics

4.3.1 Fulfillment/Logistics market, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Fulfillment/Logistics market, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4 Customer interaction

4.4.1 Customer interaction market, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2 Customer interaction market, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/outsourced-customer-care-services-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]