MVAS Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

The growth trajectory of MVAS market is expected to display a rising trend, subject to its extensive applications across the telecom, healthcare & IT, BFSI, education, retail, entertainment & media, and government sectors. A steep rise in the popularity of social media websites along with the growing use of mobile payment apps will also offer bright prospects for the business.

Escalated demand for availing entertainment services on mobiles coupled with introduction of LTE services for mobiles & smartphones will lucratively influence MVAS market trends. “MVAS market, which was evaluated at USD 400 billion in 2016, is forecast to surpass USD 1300 billion by 2024.”

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/303

Growing trend of using employee and corporate-owned smart devices is anticipated to drive the MVAS market. Employee owned devices such as BYOD are likely to fuel the application of industry solutions, allowing service operators to capture a specific customer base. Instances such as this could help MVAS companies to elevate their business value and widen overall presence.

The SMS segment is expected to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. SMS services are mostly used by companies to attractive new customers for generating sales and expanding business presence. SMS services are simple, reliable and are available at a low cost.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the MVAS Market. They are as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Etihad Etisalat Company, Gaana.com, Gemalto, Google, Inc., Guvera Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Intersec Group, KongZhong Corporation, Mahindra Comviva, Mavenir Systems, Nokia Corporation, NTT DoCoMo, Inc., One97Communications Limited, OnMobile Global Limited, Opencode Systems, Saavn LLC, Samsung Electronics, Sprint Corporation LLC, Tech Mahindra, Tencent Holdings Limited, Vodafone Group PLC, WeChat, Wynk Limited, ZTE Corporation

Several European and Asian countries have been witnessing a growth in the entertainment and media sector, especially in the mobile gaming space. Famous internet-based mobile games like Rollercoaster Tycoon and Pokemon Go! consume a lot of mobile internet, driving operators to provide multiple VAS packages for internet subscriptions.

According to reports, in 2019, Pokémon GO collated more than 55 million downloads, with the U.S. accounting for more than 10 million installs. Rising popularity of network/internet-based games could proliferate the MVAS business outlook over 2024.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/303

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 MVAS market, By Solution

4.1 MVAS industry share by solution, 2016 & 2024

4.2 SMS

4.2.1 SMS MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.3 MMS

4.3.1 MMS MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.4 Instant Messaging/Email

4.4.1 Instant messaging/Email MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.5 Mobile Money

4.5.1 Mobile money MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.6 Infotainment

4.6.1 Infotainment MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Other MVAS solutions market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

Chapter 5 MVAS market, By Application

5.1 MVAS industry share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2 BFSI

5.2.1 BFSI market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.3 Retail

5.3.1 Retail market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.4 Government

5.4.1 Government market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.5 Healthcare

5.5.1 Healthcare market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.6 Education

5.6.1 Education market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.7 Entertainment & Media

5.7.1 Entertainment & media market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.8 Telecom & IT

5.8.1 Telecom & IT market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Other applications market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]