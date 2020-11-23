Electrical Digital Twin Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Overview

The electrical industry continually assimilates new technologies and operational models. The ever-increasing need for power across a wide spectrum of industries has compelled electricity providers to overhaul their approach. Supply of electricity across the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors requires regulation and monitoring of the highest accord. Hence, the relevance of utilities in a largely electrified world cannot be undermined. The global electrical digital twin market is growing in conjunction with advancements in the electricity sector.

Power utilities are required to transmit electricity across a large expanse of residential and industrial settlements. This factor puts on onus upon utility operators to maintain safety, resilience, and sufficiency across the power grid. This factor has played a tremendously important role in establishing the importance of electrical digital twins. There is a stellar need to preclude discrepancies in the supply of electricity. This apprehension leads utility operators to simulate power grids by means of a virtual electrical digital system.

Several regions have allocated huge amount of investments towards betterment of power grids. Several countries are shifting from traditional power grids to smart grids. In this scenario of rapid overhauls, the demand for electrical digital twin is bound to rise. Furthermore, sloppy practices in the electrical industry have led government authorities to mandate the use of digital twins.

A syndicate report reviews the growth trends operating in the global electrical digital twin market. The global electrical digital twin market is segmented along the following parameters: type, application, deployment, end-user, and region. On the basis of deployment, cloud-based technology is projected to become immensely popular in key regions.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Notable Developments

Some of the featured developments in the global electrical digital twin market are listed herein.

Siemens Inc. has flashed its capabilities in developing effective electrical digital twins. The company considers data as the central theme of the digital revolution. The digital twin technology by Siemen helps in protection of data. Furthermore, data exchange and synchronisation are amongst other key functionalities within this technology. The global electrical digital twin market has morphed the operational structure of the electricity sector.

Schneider Electric’s Cikarang Smart Factory in Indonesia is changing the face of the energy sector. The EcoStruxure™ Architecture developed at the factory offers digital twin capabilities. Other companies are expected to invest in developing their own technologies or architecture with improved digital twin models.

Names of the prominent players operating in the global electrical digital twin market are listed below:

GE (US)

Emerson (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

AVEVA (UK)

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Growth Drivers

Need to Eliminate Digital Losses

The transmission of electricity via power grids involves substantial amount of risk. Even minor deviances from the required value of input or output can cause major fallouts. Hence, there is a need to test-run all power grids in a virtual space. This factor generates huge-scale demand within the global electrical digital twin market.

Corrections and Adjustments in Electricity Supply

Power outages can be a severe deadlock for the energy sector. Power utilities are majorly driven by the need to optimize electricity supply and consumption. The recurring need to scale electricity supplies according to the needs of the sectors has given rise to adjustments. Digital twins help in making such adjustments, and this factor has played an integral role in propelling market demand.

The global electrical digital twin market is segmented on the basis of:

Twin Type

Gas & Steam Power Plant

Wind Farm

Digital Grid

Hydropower Plant,

Der

Deployment

Cloud/Hosted

On-Premises

