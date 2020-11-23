Auto Dimming Mirror Market Trends Exhibits Remarkable Growth Opportunity

Latest research document on ‘Auto Dimming Mirror’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Gentex (United States),Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (Germany),Magna International, Inc. (United States),Murakami (Japan),Honda Motor Company (Japan),Ficosa International (Spain),ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan),SL Corporation (South Korea),Flabeg (Germany),Germid (China),Konview Electronics Corporation Limited (China)

What isAuto Dimming Mirror Market?

The safety of passengers and vehicles has become the major concern for the riders. Rising awareness about vehicle and passenger safety is expected to drive the demand for auto-dimming mirrors. The auto-dimming mirror is the special type of rearview mirror that has the capability to dim the light. It also reduces the glare of light coming from trailing vehicles significantly thereby reducing driver fatigue. According to the World health organization (WHO), 1.25 million people die due to road accidents and millions get injured. Vehicles equipped with auto-dimming mirror systems are least expected to be involved in accidents or cause major injury as they provide safer and broader visibility to the driver.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Inside Rear-View Mirror, Outside Rear-View Mirror), Fuel (BEV, ICE, Others (Hybrid)), Functionality (Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror, Non-Connected Auto Dimming Mirror), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (OEM, After Market)

Market Influencing Trends:

Dimming mirrors such as Temperature Display, Hands-Free Connectivity, Bluetooth, and Navigation are in Trend

Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness About Auto-Dimming Mirror Inorder to Curb the Need the Night Accidents Due to Blind Spots on Highways

Increasing Consumer Preference for Safer and Broader Visibility

Usage of Auto-Dimming Mirrors By Oem’s as A Differentiating Product

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost Associated With Auto-Dimming Mirror

Rising Use of Camera and Display Based Systems as A Mirror

Stringent Government Regulations Toward Automotive Safety Norms

Opportunities

Integration of Infotainment and Navigation Applications and Other Advanced Features

rowing Focus of Mid and Small Segment Vehicles on Advanced Safety and Convenience Features

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

