Food Additives Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2020-2030

Global Food Additive Market: Market Outlook

Food additives are used in the making food and beverages, and also used to preserve those products. These food additives are used as food preservatives, anti-infective agents, excipients, flavoring agents, food coloring agents, and other similarly used products. Food additives are also used in pharmaceuticals sector which also plays similar role for medicines. Additives are used in many food products such as to preserve pickle with vinegar, sweets with sulfur dioxide and other food products having long shelf life. It is thought that food additives are one of recent developments but they are used from many years in some or the other form.

Growth of naturally produced food additives have increased that is expected to be one of the growth driver for this market. Use of food additives is closely monitored by food and beverage authorities in many countries, it has to be clearly mentioned on the packaged food products for consumer information. This can restrain the growth for food additives market.

Global Food Additives Market: Market Dynamics

Wide use of food additives in food and beverage industry to drive market growth

Food additives are used to protect food products from harmful bacteria and microorganisms and increase its shelf life. With the increased new and innovative products in market from manufacturers is expected to drive growth for food additive market. Demand for natural food additives have seen an increase in past years, also demand for ready to eat and packaged food has increased, this is expected to drive growth for food and beverage industry. Food additives are also used to preserve fruit beverages and maintain the same taste during the product life. The global food additive market is expected to see a high growth with changing customer preference in product quality and nutritional value.

Global Food Additives Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global food additive market is segmented as:

Colors

Flavors

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Preservatives

Others

Based on source, the global food additive market is segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

Based on application, the global food additive market is segmented as:

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Soups

Sauces & Dressings

Snacks

Others

Based on region, the global food additive market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Food Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of food additives market are The cooperative Avebe U.A, Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Kerry Group, Evonik Industries AG, , Tate & Lyle PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S,., Döhler Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and others.

Global Food Additives Market: Opportunities

Food additives have various application in food and beverage, this has attracted many large and small players in market. Growing demand for high-value nutritional and exotic tasting products will also influence manufacturers to use food additives that enhance the taste and texture of food products. There is increased health problems among consumers which has increased demand for healthy food and beverages. Growing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of various organic food products are expected to surge the demand for food additives that are naturally sourced in the global food additives market. Growth in food and beverage industry across the globe is expected to increase sales and expansion opportunities for players in market.

Global Food Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The major manufacturing and consuming regions of food additive market are North America and Asia-Pacific. The European market have a lot of regulatory bodies to observe the use of food additives in food and beverages. Many key players of food additives invest in small or competitor companies using merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership of other companies along with new product development as strategic approaches to boost their brand presence across different region. Growth of food additive market is influenced by trend towards natural & organic foods, and the growing demand for convenience food in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is one of the growing market with economic growth of countries, growing industrialization, and higher consumer preference for quality products.

COVID Impact of Global Food Additives Market

Outbreak of COVID 19 has affected the global market activities. Many small and large scale manufacturers are working at low employ capacity which has hampered the production rate. Food and beverage industry is also affected with fluctuating demand from consumers. This situation has made customers to stock food products with long shelf life, demand for food products containing food additives such as preservatives to maintain more shelf life is expected to increase. This situation is expected to create a positive impact on food additive market for next term.