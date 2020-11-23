Hypertension and Heart Failure Drugs Market 2020 Industry Size, Top Manufacturers, Market Share, Growth Factor and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Key Manufacturers in Hypertension and Heart Failure Drugs Market Report:

Menarini Group

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis

Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi SA

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Hypertension and Heart Failure Drugs Market Size by Type:

Diuretics

Beta Blockers

Ace Inhibitors

Alpha Blockers

Others

Hypertension and Heart Failure Drugs Market Size by Applications:

Men

Women