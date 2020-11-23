Vegan Dessert Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2027 HP Hood, Unilever plc, Cado, Bliss Unlimited, Daiya Foods

The growing demand for dairy alternatives is a crucial factor contributing to the vegan dessert industry’s growth. Besides, the industry vendors have been offering numerous plant-based sweet dishes that deliver the traditional desserts’ quality, taste, and visual appeal. Moreover, rising health consciousness among consumers has encouraged producers to use healthier ingredients in their foods. However, vegan desert growth has hindered in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. Various promotional activities organized by vegan organizations have been canceled or postponed. Also, frozen desserts, especially the ice cream market, have witnessed a significant decline in the sales due to COVID 19 pandemic as consumers have a misconception or fear that ice cream can make them susceptible to the disease by catching a cold.

Leading Vegan Dessert Market Players:

HP Hood LLC, Unilever plc, Cado, Bliss Unlimited, LLC., Daiya Foods Inc., Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc., BOSH!, Nature’s Bakery, LLC, Enjoy Life Foods, Danone S.A.

Vegan Desserts offer alternatives to treats that are usually heavily laden with butter, eggs, and other animal products. The term vegan dessert can apply to many confections, such as biscuits, cakes, cookies, custards, gelatins, ice creams, pastries, pies, puddings, etc. free from animal or dairy products. Dairy-free vegan desserts are made to include healthy ingredients while producing maximum taste and enjoyment. Vegan Desserts usually are made from plants, and thus their popularity has been increased in recent years. People choose a vegan diet for various reasons, such as health, environment, and ethics. Health is the most significant reason for choosing a vegan diet. A vegan diet tends to contribute to less saturated fat and bad cholesterol than a diet containing animal products.

The “Global Vegan Dessert Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vegan dessert market with detailed market segmentation by product type and distribution channel. The global vegan dessert market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vegan dessert market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vegan dessert market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. By product type, the vegan dessert market is classified into biscuits/cookies, cakes & pastries, custards & puddings, frozen desserts, and others. Based on distribution channel, the vegan dessert market is classified into offline, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes), and online.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Vegan Dessert Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Vegan Dessert Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

