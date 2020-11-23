Robotics and Automation Market Expected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report 2027 | ABB, Epson, FANUC Corporation, Hon Hai Group, KUKA

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Robotics and Automation Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Robotics and Automation Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Automation is a process of utilizing computer software, physical machines, and technologies to conduct regular tasks efficiently by eliminating labors. In addition, robotics is a process of designing, developing, and using robots for conducting a specific task. With growing production plants of automotive and manufacturing industry majorly, demand for robotics and automation is booming.

With growing technological advancements and need to lower human errors while savings costs in industries, demand for advanced technologies is driving the growth of robotics and automation market. Also, rising need of automated machines for production & assembly purpose driving the growth of robotics and automation market. Nonetheless, the automotive robotics industry is witnessing high growth owing to demand for premium cars that needs complex production techniques. This growth is influencing the automotive robotics industry to adopt advanced technologies; which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the robotics and automation market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd., Epson, FANUC Corporation, Hon Hai Group, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Toyota, Teradyne Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Robotics and Automation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Robotics and Automation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Robotics and Automation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Robotics and Automation market.

Robotics and Automation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

