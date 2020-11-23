Humanoid Robots in Entertainment Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By Analysis Blue Frog Robotics, Faulhaber Group, Hajime Research Institute

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Humanoid Robots in Entertainment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Entertainment robots are used in commercial venues for recreational purposes. The entertainment robots are a sub-segment of the personal robotics market. During the past few years, humanoid robots have gained immense attraction in the entertainment marketplace. Humanoid robots are personified robots that have senses like humans. These robots are designed based on the human body, so that they can perform movements similar to humans. Researchers and developers of humanoid robots are working on these robots to make them capable of having intuitive communication with humans. There are several applications of humanoid robots in entertainment markets such as band performances, movies, dance performances, live performances, video games, and robot competitions.

Blue Frog Robotics, Faulhaber Group, Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS LTD, PAL Robotics SL, Robobuilder Co., Ltd., Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd, SoftBank Robotics Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

The humanoid robots in entertainment market are anticipated to be propelled by the constant adoption of automation in the entertainment industry. For example, the entertainment industry is increasing artificial intelligence in toys. However, the high initial investment required for R&D may act as a factor restraining the humanoid robots in the entertainment market. Furthermore, the lack of skilled labor and the high cost of these robots is another factor that may restrict humanoid robots in entertainment market, particularly in developing economies. These factors are likely to hinder humanoid robots in entertainment market.

The global humanoid robots in entertainment market is segmented on the basis of component and motion type. The component segment of humanoid robots in entertainment market is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Also, the motion type segment of humanoid robots in entertainment market is classified into biped robot and wheeled robot.

