TAXI Battery Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants A123Systems, AESC, BYD

A123Systems (China),AESC (United States),BYD (China),E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan),Electrovaya (Canada),Johnson Matthey Battery Systems (United Kingdom),NEC Corp (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Exide Technologies (United States),Advanced Batteries (United Kingdom),Clarios (United States),Us Batteries (United States)

What is TAXI Battery Market?

A taxi battery must be of such kind that can be used all day long as per the working load of the taxi. The taxi battery takes all the load of carrying passengers from one place to another, all day. Hence a taxi should have an efficient and good battery. Whenever needed a good taxi battery will help in starting the engine of the taxi many times throughout a shift. A good number of taxis are comprised of diesel engines and having a high powered battery in such cases is the best choice. Details such as the battery capacity, physical size, and starting amps are also very essential in the process of procurement of these batteries.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (EFB (Enhanced Flooded Batteries), AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) Batteries), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Fuel Cars, Electric Cars), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Maintenance Type (MF (Maintenance Free), SMF (Sealed Maintenance Free)), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in the Growing Trends of Adoption of Taxi Services in Developing Regions Will Lead to a Growth in Taxi Battery Market

Growing Trend of Integrating of Automation in the Automotive Sectors With the Rising Demand of Hi-Tech Population

Growth Drivers

Rapid Growth of the Automotive Sector in Emerging Economies is Driving the Market Demand

Increase in the Adoption of More Electricity Based Vehicles Because Of Rising Environment Related Issues

Restraints that are major highlights:

Unavailability of the Raw Materials Used for Making These Batteries

Severe Regulations Associated with Batteries Set by Government

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements, Research and Development for Improving the Output of these Taxi Batteries Will Enhance the Opportunities for Growth of Market near Future

The Rise in Demand of High Output Taxi Batteries Is Likely To Bring More Opportunities to the Overall Market of Taxi Batteries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

