High Performance Wheels Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2026

4 major trends fueling high performance wheels market size over 2019-2026

Global high performance wheels market forecast will be majorly driven by robust demand for premium vehicles around the world. Aesthetics and performance are the two most crucial factors defining automotive wheels. Manufacturers are introducing newer, more efficient range of products with superior designs, innovative new looks and best-in-class quality.

For instance, Wheel Pros LLC had launched the upgraded version of the KMC Wheels Rockstar, called the Rockstar III which enables customers to customize their wheels based on their needs and preferences using off-shelf accessories.

Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts that global high performance wheels market size will hit US$19.5 billion by 2026. Described below are the top trends impacting the industry outlook over the next few years.

• Increased focus on weight reduction

Wheels are generally not considered cost-effective until they achieve more than 65% capacity utilization. Manufacturing of high performance wheels is not labor exhaustive. However, raw materials and energy costs constitute a significant fraction of the overall manufacturing cost. Weight reduction is an excellent way to cut costs and boost performance of automotive wheels.

Implementation of more light-weight wheels in turn increases transport costs which becomes a critical factor to be considered especially while transporting over long distances. The overall investment cost in production of high performance wheels is not high but still quite significant. Increased focus to achieve weight reduction and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of vehicles will positively impact high performance wheels industry size.

• Robust demand for aftermarket products

There is a strong demand for premium compact vehicles as well as sports and luxury cars especially from emerging markets. Consequently, the demand and adoption of high performance wheels and their consumption per vehicle has significantly increased mainly due to shifting consumer preferences towards latest style trends.

Moreover, increasing number of consumers are now inclining towards aftermarket for obtaining these wheels and other products. This trend can be associated with the fact that insurance claims are offered after the damage and insurance claims cannot be made on the original equipment.

• Easy availability of most raw materials

Growing demand for premium vehicles and strong economic growth and development in various regions including GCC countries and Turkey on account of increased purchasing powers of consumers is likely to render positive impact on the market. Raw materials such as aluminum and magnesium which are required to manufacture automotive wheels are abundantly available across the globe. In addition, easy access to funds and cheap availability of natural gas will open up ample opportunities for high performance wheel manufacturers.

Regions such as the Middle-East and Africa (MEA), which are extremely important markets for high performance wheels, have witnessed slowing economic growth in recent times. However, favorable initiatives and efforts from the government to develop the private sector is expected to stabilize the economy up to certain extent, which should augment the market share over the analysis timeline.

• Surging premium vehicle sales in emerging markets

The demand for premium cars is particularly high in developing regions such as China and India where consumers are preferring premium vehicle over entry level vehicles. In fact, the premium compact segment in India sold close to 408,000 units, more than entry level cars during 2018.

In developed regions such as the U.S., the industry growth will be driven by government spending on the development of the automotive sector. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy had announced an investment of US$137 million in premium passenger and commercial vehicles. In addition, a recovering automotive sector in Europe will drive the product demand in the coming years.