Biopsy Devices Market 2020 Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Danaher, Fujifilm, Medtronic

The biopsy devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,584.20 million by 2027 from US$ 2,230.86 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

A biopsy is a medical examination generally implemented by surgeons, interventional radiologists, or interventional cardiologists to extract sample cells or tissues; these examinations assist in the identification and determination of disease conditions. The tissue is generally observed under a microscope by pathologists and can also be examined chemically. Biopsies are most commonly performed to identify cancerous and inflammatory conditions.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001402/

Company Profiles

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Danaher

Fujifilm Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Medtronic

Argon Medical Devices

The biopsy devices market is segmented on the basis of product into needle-based biopsy, procedure trays, localization wires, and others. In 2019, the needle-based biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the global biopsy devices market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to increasing adoption of needle based-biopsy procedures due to their high accuracy, with minimal injury. Furthermore, the segment is also likely to witness the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast years.

Biopsy refers to a diagnostic test that helps identify various types of cancer and non-cancerous abnormalities in the human body. The increasing prevalence of cancer among population is likely to augment the growth of the biopsy devices market across the world. For instance, in Canada, cancer is the leading cause of death among population, and it is witnessed to be a second-leading cause after heart diseases in the US. As per the American Cancer Society, ~1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths were recorded in 2018. Prostate cancers are the most commonly diagnosed cancers among males in North America; however, breast cancers remain leading in females. Additionally, lung cancer remains the most common cause of death in both sexes. It is estimated that the number of new cases of cancer incidence is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year.

According to the National Health Profile, the cases of common cancers, including cervical, oral, and breast cancers, have increased by 324% in India from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, the total number of patients visiting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinics has doubled between 2017 and 2018, which is recorded to be 35 million and 66 million, respectively. Rapid change in lifestyle and consumption of alcohol and tobacco products is among the prominent factors increasing the incidences of cancer among the population.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – By Product

Needle-Based Biopsy Core Biopsy Devices Aspiration Biopsy Needles Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

Localization Wires

Procedure Trays

Others

Global Biopsy Devices Market – By Technology

CT-Scan

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Others

Global Biopsy Devices Market – By Application

Lung Biopsy

Kidney Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Others

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001402/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]