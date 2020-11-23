Cannabis Testing Market Set To Boom 2020: Top Companies like Restek, WATERS, CannaSafe Analytics, Digipath

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

The global cannabis testing market by type was led by products. In 2017, the products segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the various product offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the cannabis testing market include, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.

The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:



Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type

Products

Software

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

