Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Set To Boom 2020: Leading players Alma Lasers, VVT Med, Syneron Medical , Energist

The global varicose veins treatment devices market accounted to US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1032.4 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing number of manufacturers as well as the large number of surgeries such as, new product launches by market players and high population suffering with venous diseases in the region.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001235/

Company Profiles

Alma Lasers

AngioDynamics

VVT Med

F care systems

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Energist Ltd.

Medtronic

biolitec AG

Miravass

The global varicose veins treatment devices market by product was led by ablation devices segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 67.1% of the varicose veins treatment devices market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, owing to the various technological advancements made by the market players during the recent years.

The varicose veins end user devices market by end user was segmented into, hospitals, specialized clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end user with a share of around 61.9%. The segment is also expected to dominate during the year 2025, owing to increasing number of hospitals and the availability of technologically advanced options as well as techniques for the treatment of varicose veins.

The disease is highly prevalent among the adult population worldwide generating sustainable burden of the global healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of the venous diseases such as varicose veins can thus increase the growth of global varicose veins treatment market. According to the American Society for Vascular Surgery (ASVS) 2015, at least 20 to 25 million Americans have varicose veins. Statistics further show that 17% of men and 33% of women have varicose veins. In fact, more people are unable to work due to vein disorders than due to arterial disease. According to a survey report published by Sigvaris, in industrialized countries, over 30% of women and about 10% of men consult physicians for venous signs and symptoms of the legs.

Endovenous laser ablation meets the goals of high efficacy and low morbidity defining the technique to be a gold standard for the management of varicose veins. The technique is the most frequently used technique followed by radiofrequency ablation to treat the patients suffering from varicose veins. According to the Department of Dermatology, Erasmus MC Rotterdam, 2016, endovenous thermal ablation (EVTA) procedures have become the most frequently used therapy for saphenous varicose veins, majorly among countries under which reimbursement of the procedure has been introduced. The minimally invasive technique meets the demand for cosmetically superior, less invasive and more successful treatment modalities. The advantage of EVTA is that it is a minimally invasive procedure and can be performed under local tumescent anesthesia, without the need for general anesthesia.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001235/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]