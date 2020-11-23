Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Set To Boom 2020: Lead By Oura, Tempdrop, Biofourmis, Fairhaven Health, VivoSensMedical

The patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 4,386.01 million in 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Patient temperature monitoring involves keeping an eye on temperature variations in patients. Rise in temperature in commonly observed indication during viral infection or many other critical health-related conditions, which makes it an important aspect for disease diagnosis.

The patient temperature monitoring market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic conditions, and increasing awareness regarding the importance of temperature monitoring. Additionally, rising number of technology and distribution collaborations are also anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in emerging nations is the factor hampering the growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure and integration of advanced technological platforms in temperature monitoring procedures generate lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Leading companies operating in the patient temperature monitoring market are 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Oura, Ava Science Inc, Tempdrop LLC., Braun GmbH (P&G Brand), Biofourmis Inc., Fertility Focus Limited, Fairhaven Health, LLC, VivoSensMedical GmbH, Valley Electronics AG, Cycle Technologies, and Natural Cycles Nordic AB, among others.

The growth of the patient temperature monitoring market is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits and usefulness of patient temperature monitoring. The global patient temperature monitoring market, based on application, is segmented into pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, blood transfusion, anesthesia, and other applications (sleep management and weight management). The pyrexia/fever segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in during the forecast period.

Majority of the population in developed as well as developing countries is undergoing rapid shift from conventional care to preventive care. Healthcare institutions and people across the globe are implementing the concept of preventive care and holistic wellness approach to treat health related conditions. This novel concept of preventive care includes planned doctor visits, immunizations, medications, and screenings. Continuous patient temperature monitoring is one of the important aspects in preventive care. Further, government authorities also focus on implementing these preventive measures to prevent or minimize the occurrence of disease. For instance, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all business units should screen the employees’ temperature on daily basis in order keep track of this prime body vital sign. Such rising emphasis on preventive care and continuous temperature monitoring are extensively projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments global patient temperature monitoring market as follows:

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market – By Product

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices Mercury Thermometers Market Digital Thermometers Market Infrared Thermometers Market

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market – By Site

Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring Oral Temperature Monitoring Market Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring Market Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring Market

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Market Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring Market Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring Market Rectal Temperature Monitoring Market



Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market – By Application

Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia

Blood Transfusion

Anaesthesia

Other Applications (Sleep, Weight Management)

