Remittance software Companies Performance Analysis (Covid 19 Impact) – Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited, Grey Systems, ControlBox Corp. NextGen Systems UK Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Daemon Software

Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.

The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of remittance software market based by software, by deployment type, and by application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment personal remittance software accounted for the largest market share and highest market growth in 2017; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of remittance software market include Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited, Grey Systems, ControlBox Corp. NextGen Systems UK Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Daemon Software among others.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Remittance Software industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Remittance Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Remittance Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

