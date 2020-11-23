Green Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| Key Players are Asian Paints, BASF SE, Sika AG, Covestro AG, Masco Corporation

Global Green Coatings Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Green Coatings industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Green Coatings market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Green Coatings industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Green Coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIKKURILA OYJ, Walter Wurdack Inc., GLOBAL Encasement Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, and The Arkema Group.

Green Coatings Market Definitions And Overview:

The Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the growth of demand and market value can be attributed to the regulations about the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and the advantages of eco-friendly coatings with minimalistic emissions of VOC.

Green Coatings are environmentally accommodating coatings that emit almost zero volatile organic compounds during the manufacturing process. They do not requiring solvents for their usage and are used individually in a number of applicable industries. They are sustainable eco-friendly products that are produced in a number of different types.

Market Drivers:

Stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the emissions of volatile organic compounds is driving the green coatings market as these emit almost zero emissions

Increasing environmental awareness in the developing regions displaying larger spend on infrastructure is also driving the market as these infrastructure require eco-friendly and sustainable coating material

Market Restraints:

Instability of cost of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High initialization and investment costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

The Green Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type Waterborne Coatings Powder Coatings High-Solids Coatings Radiation and UV-Cured Coatings

By Application Architectural Coatings Interior and Exterior Building Products Construction Products Decorative Coatings Industrial Coatings Coil Coatings Electrical Steel Motors Extrusion Coatings Agricultural Finishes Automotive Coatings Original Equipment Manufacturer & Refinish Car Wheels Agricultural and Industrial Equipment Packaging Coatings Food & Beverage Healthcare Consumer Packaged Goods Personal Care and Cosmetics Industrial Chemicals Can Coatings Wood Coatings Construction Products Furniture Wood Finishes Consumer Stains & Finishes Aerospace Coatings Others



Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Green Coatings market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this Green Coatings market research report.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

