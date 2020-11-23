World Fluoro Elastomer Market Research and Analysis Report 2027: Asahi Glass company Ltd,Daikin Industries,DuPont

An elastomer is a polymer having viscosity, elasticity and is characterized with features like weak force within the molecules and high failure strain in comparison to other materials. The monomers which link to a polymer is generally a fusion of various elements namely, carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and silicon. Elastomers are nebulous polymers maintained above the temperature of their glass transition and are used in seals, adhesives and molded flexible parts. A fluoro elastomer is a fluoro carbon based, synthetic rubber with wide chemical resistance. The performance of fluoro elastomers in aggressive chemicals is highly determined by the nature of base polymer and compounding agents used in its production. Fluoro elastomers are generally compatible with hydrocarbons but incompatible with acetone and ketones. They can perform perpetually in high temperatures. Fluorocarbon elastomers are used in high performance machineries and sealing equipments.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Asahi Glass company Ltd

Daikin Industries

DuPont

Minor Rubber Co., Inc.

Northwest Rubber Extruders, Inc.

Omni Seals, Inc.

Precision Associates

Standard Rubber Products Co.

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Vanguard Products Corp.

