Halloysite Nanotubes Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2029

HNTs are considered to be one of the most promising natural nanomaterials. Their unique combination of properties include a tubular structure, high aspect ratio, low cost and abundant availability, good biocompatibility and high mechanical strength. Their potential to serve as nanoscale containers for encapuslation of antimicrobial molecules, which has so far only been investigated on the laboratory scale.The value of HNTs is determined by the aspect ratio (the ratio of the length of the HNT to the diameter) and a lack of impurities. HNTs with a high aspect ratio and low levels of deleterious minerals are more highly sought after and are more valuable as they can be used in a wider range of applications.

The major companies include:

NaturalNano Inc.

I-Minerals

Applied Minerals

The global Halloysite Nanotubes Market report demonstrates details of different sections and sub-sections of the global Halloysite Nanotubes Market on the basis of topographical regions. Segment by Type, the Halloysite Nanotubes market is segmented into

300 Mesh

600 Mesh

800 Mesh

1000Mesh

Other

Segment by Application, the Halloysite Nanotubes market is segmented into

Drug Carrier

Electronic Parts

Personal Care Products

Plastic Industry