Glass Packaging Market – Benchmarking the Sudden Strategy Change by Players

The Global Glass Packaging Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Bormioli Rocco SpA (Italy),Amcor Limited (Australia),Saint Gobain (France),Gerresheimer AG (Germany),Owens-Illinois Inc. (United States),Ardagh Group (Ireland),Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (India),The Kraft HEINZ Group Company (United States),Koa Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Glass is considered as the most commonly used packaging material in diverse industries, such as pharmaceutical, food, and beverage, etc. Glass has an impervious and non-porous in nature so there is no interaction between the glass and the product packed inside it. Additionally, Glass packaging is considered as the trusted form of packaging for health, taste, and environmental safety. Furthermore, key factors such as the rising demand for eco-friendly products, high demand from the food and beverage market are propelling the market growth of glass packaging.

The Global Glass packaging market is fragmented with several Players who are investing heavily on research and development and at the same time equally on marketing their new glass packaging products. Additionally, companies are also vigilant about small players introducing new products, and are keen on acquiring them to create over competitors. For instance, CVC Capital Partners along with BA Glass is having plans to buy Anchor Glass Container Corp. for USD1 Billion.

Market Trends:

Growing Food and Beverage Sector with Rising Consumption of Electronics

Recyclable Nature of Glass Makes it Environment-Friendly and the Desired Type

Market Drivers:

Growing Consumption of Alcohol & Beer Consumers

Increasing Disposable Income Coupled with rising Substantial Growth in Emerging Economies

Easy Availability of Raw Materials for Glass Packaging

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

