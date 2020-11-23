Tile Back Glue and Adhesive Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2026

The Tile Back Glue and Adhesive Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Tile Back Glue and Adhesive Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Tile back glue and adhesive is a dispersion applied on the back of tiles to improve their adhesion to ordinary mortars.

The global Tile Back Glue and Adhesive market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

DAVCO

Laticrete

Nippon Paint

Tammy

Lou Bang

Chen Guang

Saint Gobain Weber

Bostik

Oriental Yuhong

Sika

Yuchuan

Wasper

EasyPlas

Vibon

Doborn

Kaben

MAPEI

Henkel

BASF

Segment by Type

1 component Paste BG

1 component Liquid BG

2 component BG

Market Segment by Application

Project

Retail