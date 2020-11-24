Digital Signature – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Digital Signature Market is expected to reach $16.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 29.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Signature Market include Adobe, Ascertia, Docusign, Entrust Datacard, Gemalto, Globalsign, Hellosign, Identrust, Kofax, Multicert, Onespan, Rpost Technologies, Signix Inc and Zoho Corp.

Fast growth in investments in electronic documents by governments & enterprises and upgrade in end-to-end customer experience are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the legality of digital signatures and variation in digital signature rules & regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, enhancement in the acceptance of cloud-based security solutions would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

The digital signature method is utilized for validation and authentication of software, digital document, or an electronic message. Handwritten signatures are utilized to verify physical documents. In the same way, digital signatures are utilized to verify and consent the content of digital documents, including e-mails, word documents, and portable document format. A digital signature is dependent on encryption and decryption methods.

Based on application, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is likely to have a huge demand as digital signatures help BFSI firms in simplifying complex business processes by offering enhanced security and improved turnaround time for onboarding customers.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high demand for high-end security solutions and superior customer experience regardless of the economic conditions in the region.

Deployment Modes Covered:

• Web Based

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Business Types Covered:

• B2G (Business to Government)

• B2C (Business to Consumer)

• B2B (Business to Business)

Types Covered:

• Time Stamping

• Public Key Trust Model

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• E/M-Commerce

• Education & Research

• Finance

• Government & Public Agencies

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Human Resource

• IT and Telecommunication

• Law Enforcement

• Legal

• Logistics and Transportation

• Manufacturing & Engineering

• Military & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Real Estate

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Enterprise

• Consumer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

