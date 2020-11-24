Yarn Fiber Lubricant Market Projections Analysis 2020-2029

The Yarn Fiber Lubricant Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Yarn Fiber Lubricant Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Yarn lubricants or chemical fiber oil, also called spin finish, are applied on the yarns to overcome fiber to metal friction and to control static charges during the yarn manufacturing process. The amount of spin finish applied on yarn is based on the type of post processing the yarn will experience after extrusion.

The global Yarn Fiber Lubricant market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Transfar

Henglong Chemical

Takemoto

Jiangyin Chengjiang Chemical

Total

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Zhejiang Huangma

Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries

Schill & Seilacher

Hangzhou Surat

Pulcra

Klueber

NICCA

Vickers Oils

Rudolf GmbH

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

CHT/BEZEMA

Dr.Petry

Bozzetto Group

Achitex Minerva

Synalloy Chemicals

Archroma

Clearco Products

DTY

FDY

POY

Other

Market Segment by Application

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others