Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Valeo, Denso, Lear

Stolen vehicle recovery systems are intended to protect the user’s high-value vehicles so that they get back quickly. It is a combination of technologies to keep real-time tabs on the position of a vehicle or to construct a history of where a vehicle has been. Most of these systems use GPS technology and some also make use of cellular or radio transmitters. On 2nd May 2019, CalAmp, brand owner of LoJack and TransUnion has announced the launch of LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) services for insurance carriers aimed at significantly reducing stolen vehicle losses, improving risk management and increasing vehicle recovery rates for consumers.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd (Japan), Tokairika, Co, Ltd (Japan), Lear Corporation (United States) and CalAmp (United States).



Market Drivers

Increased Incidences of Vehicle Theft

Growing Awareness among the Consumers about Vehicle Safety

Increased Accuracy in the Vehicle Recovery Systems

Market Trend

High Demand for Innovative Products

Restraints

High Cost of the Stolen Vehicle Systems

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems

Growing Automobile Industry Worldwide

Challenges

Potential Failure of Electronic Components

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Technology (Ultrasonic, Radio Frequency Identification, Others), Component (Ultrasonic Intruder Protection System (UIP), Backup Battery Siren (BBS), Central Locking System, Automatic Collision Detection System, Automatic Driver Recognition System (ADRS), Remote Keyless Entry System))

5.1 Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Stolen Vehicle Recovery Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

