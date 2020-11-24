Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Witness Highest Growth In Near Future | Cisco, IBM, McAfee

FWaaS is as Firewall as a Service where it’s a new type next generation, that delivered as an cloud based service that allows customers to partially or fully move security inspection to a cloud infrastructure. FWaaS market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing demand due to on-demand platform, growing datacenters, branches, mobile users and technological advancement. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically such as WAN in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the IT sector. Further, increasing demand for the SD-WAN expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Algosec (United States), Cisco (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Firemon (United States), IBM (United States), Checkpoint (Israel), Fortinet (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye (United States) and Sophos (United Kingdom).



Market Trend

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players and Value Oriented Consumers

Market Drivers

Growing FwaaS Deployment Across SMEs. and Increasing Demand for Secure Platform for Storing Digital Content.

Opportunities

Increase in SaaS Computing Model Leads to Boost the Market. and Growing Utilization of Hybrid Integration and Security Concerns

Restraints

Skill Gap in Implementing and Managing Private Cloud Hamper the Market.

High Cost Associated Within FwaaS Service.

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Firewalls { Proxy Servers, Stateful Inspection Firewall, Unified threat management (UTM), Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)}, Management Software/Tools { Auditing & Compliance, Cloud Security, Connectivity Management, Automation, Backup & Recovery}), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Education, Manufacturing), Service Model (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), Delivery Model (Public, Private, Hybrid))

5.1 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

