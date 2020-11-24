On the go Packaging Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Tetra Pak, Bemis, Amcor

Consumers are always on the move nowadays, picking up snacks at a kiosk or in the store and then consuming them in smaller portions on various occasions. The occurrence of flexible packaging materials and further developments in packaging technology are projected to be key trends leveraged by vendors in the global on-the-go packaging market in the near future. Meeting the consumer’s requirement for convenience, sustainability and safety are likely to play a vital role in strategies adopted by the vendor in this market. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Convenient Packaging and Increasing Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Berry Plastics (United States), Bemis (United States), Coveris (United States), Amcor (Australia), Oracle Packaging (United States), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), Bericap Holding GmBH (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (United States), Graham Packaging Company (United States) and ELLER foodPackaging GmbH (Germany).

Regulatory Insights:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the packaging and labeling of food. The intent of these regulations is to enhance the safety of food distributed throughout the United States and keep consumers informed about the food they’re consuming. The FDA classifies any packaging that comes into direct contact with food as a “food contact substance.” It is the responsibility of The Office of Food Additive Safety and The Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) to ensure the safety of these food contact substances. This means packaging materials like plastics, coatings, papers, food colorants, and adhesives must be regulated and deemed safe for use.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Convenient Packaging

Increasing Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Premium Packaging

Restraints

High Risk Associated With Contamination of Packaged Foods

Increasing Price of Raw Materials

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global On the go Packaging Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.

According to the Regional Segmentation the On the go Packaging Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: On the go Packaging Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global On the go Packaging Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: On the go Packaging Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global On the go Packaging Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global On the go Packaging Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Flexible Packaging (Snap or Flip Top Closure, Zip Pouches, Re-Usable, Clamshells and Trays, Peel Off Lids), Paperboard Packaging (Folding Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Rigid Boxes)), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Hygiene, Other), Material (Plastic, Paper), Plastic (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate))

5.1 Global On the go Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different On the go Packaging Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global On the go Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global On the go Packaging Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global On the go Packaging Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

