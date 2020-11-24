Plastics Packaging Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Tetra Pak International, AMCOR, Bemis Company

The global plastic packaging market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to growing consumer demand for convenience proceed and packaged food which reduces the cooking time. The introduction of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) polymers has expanded plastic packaging applications in the liquid packaging segment. High-density polyethylene plastic bottles are among the popular packaging choice for milk and fresh juice products. increasing awareness about health concerns and the prevention of waterborne diseases, the consumers are continuously purchasing packaged water. With the increased sales of bottled drinking water, the demand for plastic packaging is rising, hence driving the market. According to AMA, the Global Plastics Packaging market is expected to see growth rate of 4.5%.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Plastics Packaging Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plastics Packaging market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. AMCOR Limited (Australia), Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG (Austria), Tetra Pak International SA (Sweden), Bemis Company, Inc. (United States), Berry Plastics Corporation (United States), Consolidated Container Company (Georgia), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Mondi Group (Austria) and Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Sealed Air Corporation (United States), Sonoco Products Company (United States), Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd (China), Toppan Printing Co. Ltd (Japan), Transcontinental Inc.(Canada), Winpak Limited (Canada) and Huhtamaki Group (United States).



Market Trend

Increasing Inclination towards Premium Bottled Water and Imported Brands

High Demand due to Growing Food and Beverages Industry

Market Drivers

High Adoption for Convenient Packaging

Incresinced Penetration of Pouch and Bottles in Medical Application

Opportunities

The High Demand from Food and Beverage industry of Emerging Countries

Restraints

Government Initiation for Less Usage of Plastics

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Plastics Packaging Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Plastics Packaging Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

