Electronic Design Automation Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players Agnisys, Aldec, Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems

The global electronic design automation market accounted to US$10.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$28.27 Bn by 2027.

Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of EDA.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Agnisys, Aldec, Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems, Labcenter Electronics, Keysight Technologies, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Silvaco, Synopsys, Zuken.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report, that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

APAC is expected to be the dominant region in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

The report segments the global electronic design automation market as follows:

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Electronic Design Automations market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

