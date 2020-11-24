Smart Robots Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Aethon, Lely Group, Irobot Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.

Smart robots have substituted man in execution of tasks that are either dangerous or repetitive, where man is in capable of performing owing to body limitations, or tasks that occur in extreme environments such as outer space or the bottom of the sea. Additionally, smart robots are designed to carry out specific tasks for personal, professional, and industrial applications such as elderly assistance, pool cleaning, and robotic pets among others. Smart robots make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and are operational without the need of human inputs. Smart robots can work independently on a specified task and can also work in tandem with human beings in various service and industrial applications.

Within the professional service robot segment, medical domain has been a key growth segment where there is a growing demand for smart hospital delivery and robot surgeons. Comparatively, industrial robots are more popular than service robots and these are anticipated to drive the smart robots market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth in the deployment of smart robots in the education sector is expected to be a promising prospect for the smart robot vendors.

Competitive Landscape: Smart Robots Market: Aethon Inc., Lely Group, Irobot Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Google Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Delaval Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.,Amazon.Com, KUKA AG, ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., ECA Group, Gecko systems Intl. Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Adept Technology Inc., and Bluefin Robotics Corp.

The global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of application into service robots and industrial robots. Further, the service robots are sub-segmented into professional service robots and personal service robots. Furthermore, professional service robots are used across security & defense, logistics, firefighting, medical, demining, maintenance, inspection, and various other applications, while personal service robots are used across household, leisure, and entertainment applications. Industrial robots are further sub-segmented on the basis of their applications into beverages, food, electronics, and automotive segments. In addition, the global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of components into software and hardware.

The report specifically highlights the Smart Robots market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

