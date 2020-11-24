ACADEMIC E-LEARNING MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : PEARSON, BERLITZ

Academic E-Learning Market is accounted for $58.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.The increasing e-learning enrolment across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation, and lack of technical expertise can hamper the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Academic E-Learning Market are:

Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Desire2Learn, EF Education First, Instructure, MPS Limited and Vipkid.

Academic E-learning (also called electronic learning) is any type of learning that takes place through or with a computer and is primarily facilitated through the Internet but can also be accomplished with CD-ROMs and DVDs, streaming audio or video and other media. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrolments.

Based on type, Online segment is going to have a lucrative growth as online platform collect data on a real-time basis and are readily available at very low, subscription costs. They also reduce the need for commuting to other locations. By Geography, North American region is constantly enhancing due to the advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for academic e-learning modules in the North American market.

Major Types of Academic E-Learning Market covered are:

Blended

Online

Major Applications of Academic E-Learning Market covered are:

Higher Education

K-12

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Academic E-Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Academic E-Learning market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Academic E-Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Academic E-Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Academic E-Learning industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

